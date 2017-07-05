ATS questions Chennai man over Islamic State ‘links’

The ATS zeroed in on Rasheed (in photo) following the arrests of Iqbal and Jameel Ahmed. The ATS zeroed in on Rasheed (in photo) following the arrests of Iqbal and Jameel Ahmed.

The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad on Tuesday “summoned” a 36-year-old suspect for his alleged links to Islamic State (IS) and its sympathisers, particularly suspected IS financier Mohammad Iqbal who was arrested from the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border on February 4.

“Haroon Rasheed, a resident of Chennai, has joined us in investigations today. We had summoned him and not arrested or detained him. He flew in from Chennai today and is staying on his own. We are questioning him and his role is being ascertained. He was summoned in connection with the arrests of Iqbal and Ahmed,” Rajasthan ATS chief Umesh Mishra said.

The ATS zeroed in on Rasheed following the arrests of Iqbal and Jameel Ahmed. Iqbal, 32, allegedly had a smuggling network, mainly in South East Asia, and used it to send money to IS. Ahmad, 41, originally from Rajasthan and an assistant financial manager with a Dubai firm, had been allegedly funding the group “through various channels” since 2014, according to the Rajasthan ATS. Iqbal was arrested in February while Ahmed was arrested in November last year.

“Rasheed’s name had come up in the interrogation notes. We had been monitoring him closely for the past 6-7 days and following sufficient evidence we served him a legal notice,” said Vikas Kumar, ATS Superintendent of Police. “There are some issues on which he is to be questioned. The course of action depends on his cooperation with the investigation.”

According to a senior police officer in Chennai, the Rajasthan team took custody of Rasheed with the help of local police from his residence at T Nagar. “He was running a mobile shop at Burma Bazaar. Besides evidence of his fund transfers to IS-linked accounts, he was also close to a gold smuggling racket,” the officer said. With ENS Chennai

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App