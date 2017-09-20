ATS, Punjab police nab Nabha jailbreak accused

Nabha Central Jail Nabha Central Jail

In a joint operation with Punjab Police, the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested Jitendra Singh Tony, who is an accused in the Nabha jailbreak case in Patiala. Six inmates had broken out of the Nabha Central Jail in November last year. Tony was nabbed from Mailani area of Lakimpur Kheri. The Punjab police team left with him for Patiala Tuesday morning.

“On the basis of information provided by Punjab police, we began searching for Jitendra and traced him in Lakhimpur Kheri,” said ATS Deputy SP DK Puri. The police had caught Tony while he was working in a field, he added. The Nabha jailbreak case is lodged at Nabha Kotwali police station in Patiala.

Station House officer, Nabha Kotwali police station (Patiala), Karnail Singh told The Indian Express that with the arrest of Jitendra Singh, all 27 accused in the case have been arrested. The arrested include four of those who had escaped from the jail, he added.

“Jitendra was accused of supplying arms and providing help to the accused who escaped from the jail. An arrest warrant was pending against him after his role came to light.

After getting information about Jitendra’s whereabouts, we sought help from UP police,” said the SHO. Tony will be produced before a local court on Wednesday, added the SHO.

Man with ‘links’ to Babbar Khalsa held

Meanwhile, an ATS team in coordination with Lakhimpur Kheri police and Punjab police arrested Satnam Singh, an associate of Balwant Singh, an alleged operative of banned militant outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) who was earlier arrested by ATS on August 16 from Lucknow. Balwant is accused of providing pistol and logistic support to BKI. The team arrested Satnam from his native place at Sikandarpur. Punjab police took Satnam with them, said ATS Deputy SP DK Puri. According to ATS, Satnam’s name came to light during Balwant’s interrogation. Balwant is an accused in a case registered in connection with the Unlawful Activities Act this year at Mukundpur police station in Punjab.

