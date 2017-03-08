ATS operation shows SP’s competence of governance: Congress 

Congress party Chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. (File Photo) Congress party Chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. (File Photo)

The Anti-Terror Squad operation in Lucknow shows the “competence” of its alliance partner Samajwadi Party in governing Uttar Pradesh, Congress said on Tuesday. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and the party leaders have maligned UP deliberately in the entire assembly poll campaign calling it as a den of criminals. But, the track record and the figures of national crime record bureau prove otherwise,” Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Referring to ATS operation in Lucknow, he said “the manner in which the UP police has fought more than adequately proves the elasticity and competence of the Samajwadi Party government as also UP police in tackling crime and terrorism.” He added that Modi and Shah should now withdraw their words and place on record their appreciation for the Samajwadi Party government and also place the Uttar Pradesh in their quest to tackle terror.

The fact that entire election has been peaceful further proves our commitment to peace and harmony in the state, he said. Attacking the BJP, the Congress leader accused the party’s Madhya Pradesh unit of having terror links. It has been found that the BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit have terror links in spying on Indian army with dreaded outfit like ISIS, he said.