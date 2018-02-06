ATS arrests ‘associate’ of Kashmir ‘terror group’

IG (ATS) Asim Kumar Arun in Lucknow Monday. Vishal Srivastav IG (ATS) Asim Kumar Arun in Lucknow Monday. Vishal Srivastav

THE STATE Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested an alleged associate of a terror group, whose four members were arrested at Bandipore in Kashmir on Saturday. The suspect, Sheikh Ali Akbar (32), was arrested from Lucknow’s Lohia Path. The ATS said Ali was in regular touch with the four before they were arrested and had received Rs 40,000 from the group to supply them firearms. A native of Zamania in Ghazipur district, Akbar will be produced before the court on Tuesday. The ATS will seek his police custody remand, said IG (ATS) Asim Kumar Arun.

The IG said the ATS was informed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police that the four accused, members of a Kashmir-based group, were in regular touch with Akbar. On Monday, the ATS came to know that Akbar had arrived in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area, from where he was arrested. “During questioning, he confessed to have been in touch over phone with the four arrested in Bandipore. He claimed that he came in contact with them on the social media,” the IG said.

“Those arrested in Kashmir had sent Akbar Rs 40,000 in two installments for him to supply them firearms. The money was sent in the bank account of Sheikh’s aunt, who lived near his house… Sheikh’s mobile phone, which has been seized, had several terror videos,” he added. The ATS said Akbar has been found to be “ideologically motivated” and had also been asked to travel to Pakistan by the terror group for training. He, however, could not go there, officials claimed.

