ATS arrests 11 ‘illegal’ migrants from Bangladesh

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested 11 Bangladeshi migrants accused of illegally staying in Mumbai. The 11 men, between 21 to 57 years of age, managed to procure fake documents through agents who helped them sneak into India, the ATS said. The accused were staying in Takipada locality of Nalasopara on the outskirts of Mumbai and most of them are originally from Satkhira district of Bangladesh along the West Bengal border.

“We have recovered PAN cards and other identity proof, which we suspect was arranged through their agents,” said an official. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Passport (entry into India) Rules, 1950, the Foreigners Order, 1948, Section 14 of the Foreigners Act and the Indian Penal Code. They have been remanded in police custody until December 8. “The investigation is in progress to locate other associates of the arrested accused and to find out the intention behind their illegal stay in India,” an ATS release read.

