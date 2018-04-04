Atrocities against dalits: 47,000 cases of crime against SC/ST lodged in 2016, Lok Sabha told

Union minister of state for home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma) Union minister of state for home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma)

As many as 47,338 cases of crime against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were registered across the country in 2016, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said that according to information provided by National Crime Records Bureau, a total of 40,774 cases were registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other sections of law over alleged crimes against SCs and STs in 2016. Of these, chargesheets were filed in 78.3 per cent of the cases, and the conviction rate was 25.8 per cent, he said.

As many as 6,564 cases were registered for alleged crimes against STs in 2016, in which chargesheets were filed in 81.3 per cent cases where the conviction rate was 20.8 per cent, the minister said.

Ahir said that in 2015, a total of 38,564 cases were registered for alleged crimes against the SCs in which chargesheets were filed in 73.8 per cent cases and the conviction rate was 27.2 per cent.

He said that in total, 6,275 cases were registered in the country for alleged crimes against STs in 2015 in which chargesheets were filed in 74.3 per cent cases, and the conviction rate was 19.8 per cent.

The minister said Rule 3 (v) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995 specifies that with a view to prevent atrocities on members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the state government, if deemed necessary, can provide arms licenses to the members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

