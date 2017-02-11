Atmosphere of intolerance created by Government: Manik Sarkar

Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Sarkar. (Express Photo) Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Sarkar. (Express Photo)

An atmosphere of intolerance was created in the country by the present Central government which is not in favour of freedom of speech and thought, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar said on Saturday.

“The condition of our country is not good. An atmosphere of intolerance was created in the country by the present government which is unfavorable to freedom of speech and thought. This atmosphere is not acceptable and it must be changed,” Sarkar said while inaugurating the 35th Agartala Book Fair.

He said the people of Tripura wanted more books to be published and publishers always helped writers to write in an ambiance of freedom. Prominent Bangladeshi author Abul Memon graced the fair as honoured guest and state Information and Culture Minister Bhanulal Saha presided over the function. Publishers from Bangladesh, Kolkata, Delhi and Guwahati and the state participated in the fair.