ATM fraud case: Romanian national nabbed in Nicaragua

Kerala police have arrested a Romanian national in Nicaragua in connection with a case of ATM fraud registered in Kerala in 2016. Ianot Alexander Marino, 28, was in a five-member group Romanian nationals, who had allegedly cloned ATM cards and withdrew money from bank accounts.

DGP Loknath Behera said this was the first time that Kerala Police had arrested a foreign national from a foreign country in a criminal case registered in the state. He said Marino was handed over to Kerala Police by the Interpol in Nicaragua.

The key accused Gabriel Marian had been arrested from Mumbai days after the fraud. Of the three other Romanians allegedly involved in the crime, two have been traced to the UK and Germany, Behera said, adding they would be arrested soon and brought to Kerala.

The case was reported on August 6, 2016. According to the FIR, the accused allegedly placed electronic equipment at an SBI ATM kiosk in Thiruvananthapu-ram that enabled them to get card details of people who withdrew money and later used the data to withdraw cash from Mumbai.

