ATM burglary bid foiled by alert neighbour in Coimbatore

An attempt to break open an ATM of a private bank at Sukrawarpettai at Coimbatore was foiled by an alert neighbour on Monday, police said. The owner of the house situated across woke up on hearing a loud noise emanating from the ATM kiosk during the small hours and rushed out to see an unidentified man trying to break the machine using a crow bar, they said. However, the man got away when the house owner raised an alarm, they added.

A case has been registered, police said adding that they are verifying the footage obtained from the CCTV camera in the kiosk to identify the robber.

