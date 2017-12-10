ATM broken open; Rs 3 lakh cash stolen in Tamil Nadu

The heist was suspected to have been committed between 1.30 am, when the last transaction was recorded, and 3.30 am, police said (Google Maps) The heist was suspected to have been committed between 1.30 am, when the last transaction was recorded, and 3.30 am, police said (Google Maps)

An ATM of a private bank here was Sunday found broken open and about Rs 3 lakh cash stolen, police said. The theft at the ATM of the IndusInd Bank at Vilankurichi Road came to light when a truck driver visited it to withdraw cash at around 3.30 am and alerted the police and bank officials.

The CCTV camera in the ATM was also found damaged, police said adding a gas cutter had been used to open the machine. The heist was suspected to have been committed between 1.30 am, when the last transaction was recorded, and 3.30 am, police said. It was not known how many persons were involved in the crime and investigations were on, police added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App