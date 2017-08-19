Atleast 116 stranded PoK residents to be sent back via Baramulla on August 21

“The PoK residents will return home via the LoC crossing point at Kaman in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on August 21,” he said. (Photo: Google Maps) “The PoK residents will return home via the LoC crossing point at Kaman in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on August 21,” he said. (Photo: Google Maps)

As many as 116 PoK residents, stranded here for over a month due to the closure of the Poonch-Rawalakot cross-LoC bus service, will return home via the Kaman crossing point in Baramulla on Monday. Three Indians, stranded in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, will also return the same day, Trade Facilitation Officer (TFO), LoC Trade Poonch, Mohammad Tanveer, told PTI.

Cross-LoC bus services on the Poonch-Rawalakot road between Jammu and Kashmir and PoK was suspended on July 10 due to heavy firing and shelling from the Pakistani side.

“The PoK residents will return home via the LoC crossing point at Kaman in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on August 21,” he said.

District authorities have asked the PoK residents to report at the sports stadium in Poonch tomorrow for their journey on August 21 via the Kaman crossing point.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App