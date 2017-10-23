Atiq Ahmed, brother involved in 2015 double murder, says Allahabad police

“During further investigation, we found that Atiq and Ashraf had conspired murder to frame their opponents in the case. We moved court to declare Ashraf absconder in the case. We also sought warrant B (production warrant) of Atiq from court. Last week, the court declared Ashraf an absconder and issued warrant B of Atiq Ahmed,” said CO. (Photo: PTI) “During further investigation, we found that Atiq and Ashraf had conspired murder to frame their opponents in the case. We moved court to declare Ashraf absconder in the case. We also sought warrant B (production warrant) of Atiq from court. Last week, the court declared Ashraf an absconder and issued warrant B of Atiq Ahmed,” said CO. (Photo: PTI)

The Allahabad Police have claimed that jailed former Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmed and his younger brother, ex-MLA Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf, were involved in the murders of a woman and her driver in Dhoomanganj area in 2015. On their request, the court has declared Ashraf, who is on the run, an absconder in the case. The police pasted the court order obtained last week outside Ashraf’s residence in Chakeri area of Allahabad on Saturday.

The brothers are also prime accused in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, which took place in 2005 in Dhoomanganj area. The CBI is investigating this case on the directions of the Supreme Court. “Atiq and Ashraf are accused of conspiring the murder of Alkama and her driver Surjeet that took place on September 25, 2015. Atiq and Ashraf’s involvement came to light during further investigation, which stated that the crime scene was manipulated,” said Circle Officer, Civil Lines (Allahaba) Shrish Chandra.

“During further investigation, we found that Atiq and Ashraf had conspired murder to frame their opponents in the case. We moved court to declare Ashraf absconder in the case. We also sought warrant B (production warrant) of Atiq from court. Last week, the court declared Ashraf an absconder and issued warrant B of Atiq Ahmed,” added CO.

According to police, on September 25, 2015, Alkama, whose brother is the pradhan (chief) of Mariadiha village, and her driver Surjeet were shot dead while they were travelling in an SUV. Alkama’s brother and village pradhan Abid got an FIR lodged against six people including his opponents Kammu and Jabir, stating that the murder was executed due to rivalry. Police said that Abid, in his complaint, had stated he had witnessed the accused open fire on the victims from a distance.

The Allahabad Police then investigated and filed a chargesheet against six persons named in the FIR, while they were on the run. Investigating officer (IO) of the case and station house officer of Doomanganj police station, Nagesh Singh said, “The FSL report received last year had stated Alkama and Surjeet were shot from close range. Now, during further investigation, we found that Abid had given wrong information in the FIR that the accused fired from a distance. We also found that Abid was not happy with his sister Alkama as she had married a Hindu youth despite his objections.”

“Probing further, we learnt that Kammu and Jabir were close associates of Atiq. But differences had developed between them after Atiq came to know that the two brothers were also doing property business. Jabir had also planned to contest the Assembly election from Pratapgarh. We arrested Abid and four others. During questioning, they confessed that Atiq and Ashraf had planned the murder to frame Kammu and Jabir in the case,” the IO said. “Allahabad police had earlier sent its report to the court stating that 6 persons chargesheeted earlier are innocent,” he added.

