Athirappilly hydel power project would not be abandoned: M M Mani

Kerala Electricity Minister M M Mani on Sunday said the state government had not abandoned the controversial Athirappilly hydro-electric project and it would be implemented after reaching a consensus on the matter. “Though the project is controversial, it could not be abandoned. It would be a big loss for the state, if the project is cancelled,” he said inaugurating a discussion on “electricity crisis and management”, organised by the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“The controversies created over the project were baseless. The project would be implemented after reaching a consensus on the issue,” the Minister said.

The recent moves by the state to revive the 163 MW project had drawn protests from environmental organisations and political parties citing the irreparable loss of biodiversity in case of likely implementation of the hydel project.

Stating that the power situation in the state was grim, Mani said the KSEB was forced to purchase 70 per cent of electricity needed for consumption, from outside the state.