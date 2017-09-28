Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s name removed from Lucknow voter list. Here is why

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is celebrating his 92nd birthday today. File photo Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is celebrating his 92nd birthday today. File photo

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s name was removed from the Lucknow Municipal Corportation voter list, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

A zonal officer speaking with ANI said that as per the rules if a person hasn’t been living at the listed adddress for over six months, then their name would be struck off the voter list.

“He hasn’t been living here since ’04. As per rule if a person doesn’t live at local address for over 6 months, name is removed,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier this year, Vajpayee did not cast his vote in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The 92-year-old leader, who represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha five times in a row, has not voted in a single election since the 2004 General Election.

The veteran BJP leader has been suffering from age-related issues and has not been seen in public for a longtime. The Lucknow constituency is currently represented by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the Parliament.

