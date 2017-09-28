Only in Express
  • Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s name removed from Lucknow voter list. Here is why

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s name removed from Lucknow voter list. Here is why

Earlier this year, Vajpayee did not cast his vote in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 28, 2017 6:58 pm
RSS, RSS mouthpiece, Rashtra Dharma, Rashtra Dharma suspended, BJP, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India news, indian express Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is celebrating his 92nd birthday today. File photo
Related News

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s name was removed from the Lucknow Municipal Corportation voter list, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

A zonal officer speaking with ANI said that as per the rules if a person hasn’t been living at the listed adddress for over six months, then their name would be struck off the voter list.

“He hasn’t been living here since ’04. As per rule if a person doesn’t live at local address for over 6 months, name is removed,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier this year, Vajpayee did not cast his vote in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The 92-year-old leader, who represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha five times in a row, has not voted in a single election since the 2004 General Election.

The veteran BJP leader has been suffering from age-related issues and has not been seen in public for a longtime. The Lucknow constituency is currently represented by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the Parliament.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 28: Latest News