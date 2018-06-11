Atal Bihari Vajpayee unwell LIVE: Narendra Modi, LK Advani, MM Joshi visit former PM at AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to meet former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been ailing for long and is presently admitted for a routine-check-up. Prior to Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah paid a visit to the former PM. Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi also visited Vajpayee.
The 93-year-old leader has been admitted on doctors’ advice and will be under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, the BJP said in a statement.
The BJP stalwart, who served as PM between 1998-2004, slowly withdrew from public life as his health deteriorated and has been confined to his residence for many years.
Amit Shah and J P Nadda outside AIIMS hospital on Monday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)
BJP leader Vijender Gupta also took to Twitter to wish Vajpayee a speedy recovery. He said, "Our beloved Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee( who we sometimes would lovingly call ‘Baap ji’) has been admitted to hospital for a routine check-up. I wish and pray for his good health and long life."
PM Modi left after spending 45 minutes in the hospital.
The BJP stalwart, who served as PM between 1998-2004, slowly withdrew from public life as his health deteriorated and has been confined to his residence for many years.
While veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi has rushed to the hospital, India Today Television reported that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is also on his way to meet the former PM.
A statement issued by the hospital said, "He has been admitted for examination and management. He is stable." "A team of doctors, under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, are conducting tests on the 93-year-old leader," the statement added.
According to India Today Television, veteran BJP leader LK Advani also paid a visit to the former PM.
Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also took to Twitter to convey his wishes to the former PM. "We pray for Shri Vajpayee ji's good health," Chidambaram tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Health J P Nadda had said, “Atal Bihari Vajpayee has gone to AIIMS for a routine check-up. He is ok.”
According to officials, PM Modi enquired about the well being of Vajpayee and met his family members.
Earlier in the day, former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha took to Twitter to wish Vajpayee a speedy recovery. "Pray to God for the speedy recovery of Atalji," he tweeted.
According to sources, security has been increased in and around the hospital.
Prior to Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah had paid a visit to the former PM.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in AIIMS to visit former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was admitted earlier in the day. Follow our LIVE BLOG for more updates.