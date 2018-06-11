Atal Bihari Vajpayee unwell LIVE: Narendra Modi, LK Advani, MM Joshi visit former PM at AIIMS

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Express archive photo/Mohan Bane) Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Express archive photo/Mohan Bane)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to meet former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been ailing for long and is presently admitted for a routine-check-up. Prior to Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah paid a visit to the former PM. Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi also visited Vajpayee.

The 93-year-old leader has been admitted on doctors’ advice and will be under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, the BJP said in a statement.

The BJP stalwart, who served as PM between 1998-2004, slowly withdrew from public life as his health deteriorated and has been confined to his residence for many years.