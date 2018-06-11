Follow Us:
Monday, June 11, 2018
  • Atal Bihari Vajpayee unwell LIVE: Narendra Modi, LK Advani, MM Joshi visit former PM at AIIMS
The 93-year-old leader has been admitted on doctors’ advice and will be under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, the BJP said in a statement.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 11, 2018 9:02:50 pm
Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Express archive photo/Mohan Bane) Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Express archive photo/Mohan Bane)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to meet former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been ailing for long and is presently admitted for a routine-check-up. Prior to Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah paid a visit to the former PM. Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi also visited Vajpayee.

The BJP stalwart, who served as PM between 1998-2004, slowly withdrew from public life as his health deteriorated and has been confined to his residence for many years.

Live Blog

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted in AIIMS in New Delhi. Follow this space for LIVE UPDATES:

21:02 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Visuals from outside AIIMS

Amit Shah and J P Nadda outside AIIMS hospital on Monday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

20:53 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
BJP leader Vijender Gupta tweets: Pray for Vajpayee's good health

BJP leader Vijender Gupta also took to Twitter to wish Vajpayee a speedy recovery. He said, "Our beloved Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee( who we sometimes would lovingly call ‘Baap ji’) has been admitted to hospital for a routine check-up. I wish and pray for his good health and long life."

20:47 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Visuals of PM Modi leaving AIIMS

PM Modi left after spending 45 minutes in the hospital.

20:44 (IST) 11 Jun 2018

20:40 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
MM Joshi, Rajnath Singh to meet Vajpayee

While veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi has rushed to the hospital, India Today Television reported that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is also on his way to meet the former PM.

20:35 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee is stable: AIIMS

A statement issued by the hospital said, "He has been admitted for examination and management. He is stable." "A team of doctors, under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, are conducting tests on the 93-year-old leader," the statement added.

20:30 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
LK Advani reaches AIIMS

According to India Today Television, veteran BJP leader LK Advani also paid a visit to the former PM.

20:19 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Chidambaram tweets on Vajpayee

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also took to Twitter to convey his wishes to the former PM. "We pray for Shri Vajpayee ji's good health," Chidambaram tweeted.

20:14 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee is ok: Nadda

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Health J P Nadda had said, “Atal Bihari Vajpayee has gone to AIIMS for a routine check-up. He is ok.”

20:08 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
PM Modi enquires about Vajpayee's health

According to officials, PM Modi enquired about the well being of Vajpayee and met his family members.

20:03 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Yashwant Sinha wishes Vajpayee speedy recovery

Earlier in the day, former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha took to Twitter to wish Vajpayee a speedy recovery. "Pray to God for the speedy recovery of Atalji," he tweeted.

20:00 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
High security around AIIMS

According to sources, security has been increased in and around the hospital.

19:59 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah visit Vajpayee

Prior to Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah had paid a visit to the former PM.

19:58 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
PM Modi arrives in AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in AIIMS to visit former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was admitted earlier in the day. Follow our LIVE BLOG for more updates.

Earlier in the day, a statement released by the former PM's office said, “As per the advice of doctors, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted in AIIMS today for routine check-up and investigations. He will be under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, there."

In a fresh statement issued later, the office said, “Former PM AB Vajpayee has been admitted to AIIMS today for examination and management. He is stable. A team of doctors under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, are conducting tests.”

