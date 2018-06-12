Atal Bihari Vajpayee stable, will remain in hospital for now: AIIMS

A file photo of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Express photo) A file photo of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Express photo)

A day after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi, the hospital has issued a fresh statement saying that his condition was stable.

“His condition is stable. He is responding to treatment and is on injectible antibiotics,” the statement said.

“All vital parameters are stable. he will continue to be in hospital till infection is controlled,” it said.

Vajpayee was admitted to the hospital on Monday and a statement issued on Monday said that the former prime minister had been diagnosed with a urinary infection.

The BJP issued a statement Monday that the 93-year-old former PM, who has been ailing for years, was admitted on advice from his doctors.

Vajpayee is presently at the cardiac intensive care unit in the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre, and AIIMS sources told the Indian Express that there were no immediate plans to discharge him.

Five doctors led by Dr. Guleria are part of the team conducting tests — Dr. Soumita Bagchi, assistant professor of nephrology, Dr. Shiv Kumar Choudhary, head of the cardiothoracic vascular surgery department, Dr. Naveet Wig, professor at the department of medicine. Dr. Guleria has been Vajpayee’s physician for 15 years, including when he was the PM.

A number of leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited the hospital to inquire about the former prime minister’s health.

