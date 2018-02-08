Atal Bihari Vajpayee a symbol of multi-party democracy: Union Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is the symbol of “multi-party democracy” as he always believed in taking everyone along, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

Releasing a collection of interview of Vajpayee, published in RSS mouthpiece ‘Panchjanya’, Singh said had he not been a politician, he would have been a world-class poet. “Multi-party democracy is called Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” he said.

Remembering his close and long association with Vajapyee, the home minister said he has not found a single person who was angry with him. “There may be a difference of opinion but no one is angry with him,” he said.

Biju Janata Dal leader Bhartruhari Mahtab described the former prime minister as the “stalwart” of Indian politics.

“In every step of his life, he has created an example. This book will be a guiding light on his life,” he said. Congress MP R Ananda Bhaskar said he was looking forward to see the implementation of Vajapyee’s “Rajdharma”.

“It is necessary now to analyse Vajapee’s Rajdharma. We are waiting for its proper implementation on the ground,” he said without elaborating.

