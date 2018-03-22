At WMCC meet, India and China agree to strengthen bilateral relations, maintain peace along border areas

The 11th round of the Working Mechanism on Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) for India-China Border Affairs was held on Thursday in New Delhi. (Representational Image) The 11th round of the Working Mechanism on Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) for India-China Border Affairs was held on Thursday in New Delhi. (Representational Image)

With an aim to strengthen bilateral relations between India and China, the 11th round of the Working Mechanism on Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) for India-China Border Affairs was held on Thursday in New Delhi. In the meeting, both sides underlined the importance of peace and tranquility in the India-China border for enhancing bilateral relations.

The Indian delegation was represented by Pranay Verma, Joint Secretary (East Asia), while the Chinese delegation was led by Mr Yi Xianliang, Director General, Department of Boundary & Oceanic Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.

A statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the meeting was held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere where both the parties involved in healthy discussions on seeking ways to enhance the Indo-China border management. Various confidence-building measures aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries’ defence forces were also discussed in the meeting. Both the nations also agreed upon exploring the chances of strengthening cooperation through exchange of visits and institutionalised dialogue mechanisms.

WMCC, which was established in 2012, is an institutional mechanism for consultation and coordination for maintaining peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas. The release further stated that the next WMCC meeting will be held at a mutually convenient time.

Earlier this month, Chinese Consul Ma Zhanwu addressed the ‘China-India Buddhist and Other Exchanges’ seminar in Kolkata where he called for greater interactions between the two nations, adding that Indo-China ties existed even thousands of years ago.

Tensions had prevailed between the two nations after Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a 73-day-long face-off in Doklam last year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App