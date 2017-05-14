At Wagah border, Kiren Rijiju inspects trade relations with Pakistan

Attari: Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju with Member of Parliament Shwait Malik as he presses a switch to unfurl a a 107foot tall tricolour near the Indo-Pak border at Attari-Wagah, some 35 Km from Amritsar on Saturday. PTI Photo Attari: Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju with Member of Parliament Shwait Malik as he presses a switch to unfurl a a 107foot tall tricolour near the Indo-Pak border at Attari-Wagah, some 35 Km from Amritsar on Saturday. PTI Photo

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju Saturday avoided commenting on the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan while he was at the Integrated Check Post at Attari (ICP) on Wagha border. “I am here to inspect our trade relations with Pakistan and the security arrangements that have to be done,” Said Rijiju.

When asked about reports on propaganda against India by terrorist groups in Pakistan, he said, “There are agencies like ISI and some other groups in Pakistan who are doing their propaganda against India. We will take required actions. But there is no use of talking about it in the media.”

About anger over killing of Indian soldiers and firing at LOC, Rijiju said, “The anger is justified. But you should also understand the situation. You all have been watching the actions being taken by our security forces at the border. I do not want to damage the environment any more.”

Meanwhile, Land Ports Authority of India Chairman, YS Sherawat, said, “Our export to Pakistan has massively reduced in the past few months. It has reduced from hundreds of trucks to just a few trucks. Earlier, we had a bigger share in export. Now, the situation has reversed. It is a matter of concern.”

“We have ICPs where there are more possibilities of trade. Work on 13 more ICPs on north- eastern boder and west Pakistan is on,” Rijiju said.

