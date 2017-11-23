At Wadia College, some prefer helmets, others term them ‘inconvenience’

Two weeks ago, Newsline had reported about the deaths of 175 two-wheeler riders in the city between January and September this year. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Two weeks ago, Newsline had reported about the deaths of 175 two-wheeler riders in the city between January and September this year. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

AT WADIA College, students seemed split about the importance of wearing a helmet.

Two weeks ago, Newsline had reported about the deaths of 175 two-wheeler riders in the city between January and September this year. As per the Pune Police, at least 40 per cent of the deceased could have survived had they worn helmets.

Mangesh Rajguru, a B Sc student, said, “I always wear a helmet. It’s for my safety.” His friends, Akash Mane and Gopal Mali, agreed.

Srushti Padekar, an M Sc student, said, “I usually wear a helmet, I forgot it today though. I don’t wear it for short distance rides.” “It is not easy to carry helmets around all the time. However, I ensure that I wear one for long rides, especially on highways,” she added.

Meanwhile, Fiza Sayyed, a BBA-IB student, said she didn’t wear a helmet. “I’ve just never bought one,” she added.

Malvika Ojha, a B Com student, said, “There’s no reason for not wearing a helmet… I know it would be safer.”

Another student, Ali Asgar, a second-year BBA-IB student, had a similar view. “I don’t wear a helmet. It’s way too inconvenient to carry around and there’s no place to store it,” he said. He added, “It might be safer, but I am very careful while driving so I don’t really need one.”

Nikhil Kulkarni, another B Com student, said he had a number of reasons for not wearing a helmet. “I have trouble breathing if I wear a helmet. Also, they don’t fit,” he said. He added, “Sometimes, while riding with a helmet, it becomes difficult to see who is coming from behind, especially when changing lanes.”

