At training workshop, BJP leaders tell cadres to lay foundation for 2019 win

Ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, senior BJP leaders on Saturday told party workers to make people aware of the BJP government’s “public-oriented development projects” and the “dual politics” of the Congress as part of its booth-level outreach programme — vistarak yojna — between May 28 and June 5.

Taking part in a three-day vistarak training workshop for Ahmedabad city here, state BJP president told party workers, “With the centenary celebration of (BJP ideologue) Deendayal Upadhyaya and the (Gujarat) Assembly election coinciding this year, let us resolve to win 150 (of the total 182) seats as a real tribute to the late visionary.”

“Vistaraks have the duty to strengthen the booths assigned to them,” said state BJP vice-president I K Jadeja as he stressed on the need to lay the foundation of victory in 2017 and subsequently the 2019 Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections.

He asked party workers to observe the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apply it in the organisation to get desired results. “Vistarak yojana is a tool to reach the base… Let our workers fan from house to house and approach people with literature of state government schemes. It is the job of vistaraks to take the achievements of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to the people,” Jadeja added.

“This approach will help people in accepting the BJP ideology. The way Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel worked for swaraj (self-rule), PM Narendra Modi has worked for surajya (good governance),” Jadeja said. A mobile app was also launched at the workshop.

