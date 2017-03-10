At Speaker’s Women’s Day bash: Songs, dance and some politics

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Renuka Puri Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Renuka Puri

THERE WERE thumkas on stage, encores and whistles from the audience, even talk of bathroom singers and kitchen dancers. But this wasn’t any ordinary musical soiree. The performers, the audience and even the comperes on stage were MPs — about 80 of them who had assembled at the residence of Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for a Women’s Day dinner. From Garba to a bit of Bihu and some Bangla poetry, it was a 50-minute function where the camaraderie was there for all to see. For instance, anchors BJP MP Poonam Mahajan and Congress MP Sushmita Deb spoke about how after heated exchanges in the Lok Sabha, the two often share a cup of coffee. But just as apparent was the undercurrent of politics and just a whiff of the rivalry from inside Parliament.

As the comperes spoke about how there are more women MPs in Parliament now than ever before, the Trinamool MPs seated in the front row reminded them that most were from their party. Ahead of her spirited Bihu dance, as BJP MP Bijoya Chakrabarty said she wanted to recite a “shair (an Urdu couplet)”, Mahajan played on the pronunciation of the word to quip: “Shair hai? Kahan se laye aap? Humein toh sirf Gujarat ka sher pata hai (You have a couplet? Where did you get it from? We only know of the Gujarat lion)”.

Of course, apart from the lions of the Gir forest, the BJP has often used the “Gujarat ka sher” analogy to describe Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When Trinamool MP Shatabdi Roy took to the stage to sing — her thumkas were a hit and she left the stage to cries of ‘once more’ — her rusty Hindi did not escape the notice of BJP MP Kirron Kher. She turned to party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Rupa Ganguly to ask, “Aap inn logon ko Hindi nahin sikhate ho (Don’t you teach these people Hindi)?” Ganguly, who had played Draupadi in the Hindi TV serial Mahabharat, responded with a gesture.

Chakrabarty’s Bihu, Deb hugged her and said: “Baido, tussi top ho, tussi India di hope ho (Sister, you are a cannon, you are the hope of India)”. Taking the stage she said: “Baido is so popular in her constituency that the margin between her and the Congress candidate keeps getting bigger and bigger and bigger. Today, I understood why.”

BJP MP Anju Bala, who is usually dressed in trousers and shirts, struck a different note in an anarkali and delivered a dance performance even as both comperes remarked at how they could not recognise her. When Mahajan asked her if like the performers before her who had claimed to be bathroom singers, she was a bathroom dancer, Bala replied, tongue firmly in cheek: “You can’t dance in the bathroom. But you can dance in the kitchen.” When she had finished, Mahajan asked BJP MP and actor Hema Malini who was seated in the audience whether Bala stood a chance next time her dance troupe performed. The yesteryear dream girl nodded acquiescence.

Some like Geetha Kothapalli, who won on a YSR Congress ticket, had left Parliament early to rehearse. And the grand finale was a Garba performance by a group of MPs from Gujarat where eventually the circle kept getting bigger as the guests and the host joined in.

Sumitra Mahajan’s parting shot was: “Kaam karte raho aur jab waqt aaye to apni haq ki ladai ladte raho (Keep working and when the time comes fight for your rights).” Incidentally, the House Mahajan presides over is yet to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill.