At SLBC meet, CM Fadnavis stresses on greater coordination

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files) Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files)

At the State Level Bankers Committee meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stressed on greater coordination among the three committees set up to facilitate the farmers’ loan waiver scheme. At the meeting, there was also emphasis on improving the mechanism to expedite the process of weeding out errors in lists submitted by the bankers to government departments.

Appreciating the efforts of the banks in the loan waiver exercise, Fadnavis said, “I appreciate the efforts taken by all of you in this mammoth exercise. But there is a need for speeding up the process to actually disburse the amounts into individual accounts of farmers.”

The farmers should not be kept waiting and the system will have to rise to meet the challenge and deliver quick results, he said. Fadnavis reviewed the progress in crediting the loan waiver amounts in the accounts of farmers. He said, “The loan waiver process will continue till justice is done to each and every farmer.” The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanmaan Yojana, 2017, was announced in July 2017. Under the scheme, eligible farmers are entitled to a waiver of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, irrespective of size of their land holding.

Three teams have been constituted to coordinate with banks to formalise the list of farmers after validation. The process has been undertaken to ensure that the loan waiver is routed to genuine and deserving farmers and the amount is not siphoned off by influential and non-deserving individuals. Fadnavis urged bankers to expedite the cases of one time settlement to allow farmers to avail the loan waiver.

