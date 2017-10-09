At rally, Sultana ‘reaches out’ to Muslims, asks them to vote for Sunil Jakhar in Punjab

The poll code of conduct does not allow anyone to seek votes in the name of religion and government machinery. Sultana addressed the rally in the presence of Jakhar and Raninder Singh, son of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The poll code of conduct does not allow anyone to seek votes in the name of religion and government machinery. Sultana addressed the rally in the presence of Jakhar and Raninder Singh, son of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

While seeking votes for Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar at a rally organised for the Gujjar community in Pathankot Sunday, Punjab Minister of State Razia Sultana allegedly violated the election code of conduct as she ‘reached out’ to the Muslim community and also hailed the work done by her husband, Mohammad Mustafa, who is presently posted as DGP (Human Rights).

The poll code of conduct does not allow anyone to seek votes in the name of religion and government machinery.

Sultana addressed the rally in the presence of Jakhar and Raninder Singh, son of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. “BJP is a party that never thinks of you. In fact, it has started interfering into our majhab (religion). So you all must vote for the Congress party and Sunil Jakhar,” Sultana told the gathering.

Invoking her husband’s work who was posted as IG Border range for a few months, the minister said, “You all know that Mustfa sahib tried his best to solve your problems during his posting here and we are always available for you.”

Claiming that she was a “Muslim leader from the Gujjar community,” Sultana said, “I am your sister and daughter. I request you all to come together to help Congress win.”

Officials were unavailable for comment. Jhakar alleged that the nation was in serious danger as a result of the “communal poison” being spread in the name of religion. “These forces have forgotten that people of every religion and community had sacrificed for the nation,” he added. Promising to take all sections of the society with him, Jakhar said some “small-minded people were taking over the country and it was important to combat such forces.”

