At Pune airport, war of words takes off after passengers grounded

Five persons who had booked tickets for Pune-Nagpur GoAir flight have submitted a complaint with Pune Police, alleging that the airline refused them boarding passe “because the flight was overbooked and that it also didn’t make any alternative arrangements for them”. They claimed they had reached the airport on time.

Airline staffers although conceded that the flight was overbooked which, they said, is a usual and legal practice. They said the six passengers were not given the boarding passes simply because they reported late.

In their complaint submitted with the Airport Police Station, the passengers asked police to check the details of the flight to verify if it was overbooked or not and asked why the passengers who were left out were not accommodated by the airline in another flight as would be required. They also asked the police to check their reporting time.

City-based chartered accountant Girish Lakhotiya, who was among the five persons who have approached the police, said that he and four others were not so much angry about the alleged “overbooking” as the way they were treated by the airline staffers.”

