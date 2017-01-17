At public, private hospitals: Now, on-duty doctors can record dying declarations of patients

The police treat dying declarations as the basis to prosecute the accused and also present the declarations as a crucial piece of evidence during trials. (Representational image) The police treat dying declarations as the basis to prosecute the accused and also present the declarations as a crucial piece of evidence during trials. (Representational image)

ON-DUTY doctors employed at public and private hospitals have been empowered to record dying declarations of patients, according to a letter sent by the Mumbai City Collector to the Mumbai Police. The letter has also been sent to all major public and peripheral hospitals as well as private hospitals in the city. Dying declarations prove critical to investigators in cases where victims have been set on fire and suffer severe burn injuries with little chance of survival. The police treat dying declarations as the basis to prosecute the accused and also present the declarations as a crucial piece of evidence during trials. In particularly sensitive cases, the police also video-record dying declarations.

In April 2016, the Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court had sentenced 25-year-old Saddam Qureshi to life imprisonment for setting his 19-year-old wife Naina Qureshi on fire and killing her following an argument in their Ghatkopar home. The court had relied on Naina’s dying declaration while awarding the punishment. The instructions, which cite an order of the Bombay High Court in 2010 and a circular from the Home department from 2011, were sent to all police stations in the city last week.

As per the earlier protocol, a Special Executive Officer (SEO) from the Collector’s office needed to be present to authorise dying declarations. According to the police though, this wasn’t the most convenient arrangement as patients in critical health would pass away before the officer could reach the hospital. A senior police official welcomed the decision, saying, “Earlier, we would have to call the SEO and bring them to the hospital. By the time we conducted a panchanama and recorded the statement, a lot of time would pass. The new rule will make our work easier. It is a good move as doctors monitor patients and are able to understand them better,” he said.

“Also, officers from the Collector’s office only work in the day. So it is always an inconvenience to call them at night,” he said.

A senior public prosecutor said doctors were impartial witnesses and, therefore, ideally suited to record dying declarations. “Doctors are supposed to be independent, trustworthy and credible witnesses with no connections to either the patient or the accused. However, my personal experience has been that at times, doctors do not record the names of the people who inflict injuries even though patients mention them clearly. Hopefully, the new rule will change that,” he said.

Dr Avinash Supe, Dean, KEM Hospital, said he would wait to see if the new rules would simplify the existing process. “Doctors always stand by when dying declarations are being recorded, but now if a patient is critical and she wants to record a statement, the doctor will be able to endorse it,” he said.