At Pingori village, a mist net, sighting some rare birds and tracking avian influenza

Rajkumar Pawar (in pink t-shirt) and Rahul Lonkar near the mist net. Rajkumar Pawar (in pink t-shirt) and Rahul Lonkar near the mist net.

This monsoon, ornithologists and state forest department officials were pleasantly surprised to find birds like Vernal Hanging Parrot, usually confined to the Western Ghats, in the mist net at Pingori village, 61 kms from Pune. An orange-breasted green pigeon, usually confined to the Western Ghats south of Ratnagiri, and an endemic species, Grey Francolin, were also among the unusual finds at the Constant Effort Site (CES) operated by the Ela Foundation and the state Forest Department.

About 200 birds of 30 different species have been tracked in the last two months at the CES, the only one in the country where ornithologists operate the mist nets in the same locations over the same time period at regular intervals. This concept was first formulated by The British Trust for Ornithology, UK, and the CES scheme provides information on population size, breeding success and survival of bird species living in scrub and wetland habitats.

As part of the CES, mist nets made from fine non-traumatic cotton are set up to capture birds. “All birds are ringed and immediately released. We are not only focusing on resident breeders (bulbuls, prinias, babblers, munias, mynas, starlings, bayas, orioles, robins, magpie robins) but other species as well,” said Dr Satish Pande, Founder of ELA Foundation.

Ringing a bird means attaching a small and numbered tag to the leg or wing of a wild bird to help identify it.

According to Jeet Singh, additional principal chief conservator of forests (research, education and training), Maharashtra, ringing birds is essential “if we want to learn about how long they live and when and where they move, questions that are vital for bird conservation”.

Singh said that permission had been given to the Ela Foundation for setting up a CES at Pingori and conduct the study on different bird species. In the last 15 years, sporadic efforts have been undertaken by the Ela Foundation to ring over 500 birds, to monitor avian influenza. During this period, there have been several ring recoveries and re-sightings of ringed and wing-tagged birds like Black-headed Ibis, Grey Heron and Painted Storks.

Now, these efforts will be given a further push at the Ela habitat at Pingori . “While there are no avian influenza cases, the cloacal swabs and even serum samples are sent to the National Institute of Virology to track bird flu (avian influenza) among migratory birds,” said Pande.

The site at Pingori is unique because it is at the eco-tone of two bio-geographic zones, the Western Ghats Mountains and the Deccan Plateau. “So, we have the birds from both these regions,” Dr Pande said, adding, “At the CES, we have ringed over 200 birds… we have received training from acclaimed bird ringer and Israel-based ornithologist Professor Reuven Yosef”.

At the site, Rahul Lonkar, Rajkumar Pawar and other locals are involved in the ringing programme. “Setting up the CES will help us gather information on abundance of adults and juveniles… and adult survival rates of breeding birds in this area for the first time,” said Lonkar.

“For example, finding a vernal hanging parrot in our mist net indicates that the foothills of the Western Ghats are important buffer areas for such birds, when conditions in the Sahyadri Mountains become harsh in extreme rainfall,” Pande said, adding that this underscores the importance of conservation of such areas. The team is also catching winter migrants like Rose Finches, Buntings and Warblers, to study them after their long migratory journeys.

Express Investigation

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App