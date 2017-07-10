At Opposition meet, TMC to raise GST issue, misuse of central probe agencies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

Trinamool Congress will raise the Goods and Services Taxes (GST) issue and the alleged misuse of central probe agencies at Tuesday’s Opposition meeting where 17 parties will meet to pick a nominee for the Vice-Presidential election. The party feels that the NDA government has rushed into implementing the uniform tax regime.

The issue of central ministers “fanning hatred” in the society will also be discussed, TMC national spokesperson and Rjya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien said.

Commenting on the corruption charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, Brien said TMC backs the RJD chief and deputy Bihar CM Tejaswi Yadav, insisting that the CBI raids on them was nothing but a part of political vendetta.

The Opposition meeting will be chaired by Congress President Sonia Gandhi and will also witness the participation of 17 Opposition parties. According to reports, Janata Dal (United) Chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not attend the meet and instead likely to attend a JD(U) conclave in Patva amid rumours of widening rift within the ruling Grand Alliance.

Sources in JD(U) told The Indian Express that they will ask deputy CM Tejashwi to step down from this position after Tuesday’s party meeting in the wake of corruption charges filed against him by the CBI. “From what we have gathered so far, Nitish would expect Tejashwi to offer his resignation before being asked to do so. If Tejashwi resigns on his own, he may earn the Chief Minister’s respect and can take the high moral ground on corruption. This will also blunt the BJP’s attack on the JD(U) leadership and allow some breathing space for the Grand Alliance,” a party leader said.

