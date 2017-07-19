At new Patna cowshed, stray cows to get fodder, vet visits

Representational Image/ File Photo Representational Image/ File Photo

The Patna district administration on Tuesday started a special cowshed to house stray cows. The initiative was taken after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked the Patna administration to take an initiative in the matter that could be later replicated in other districts. The municipal corporation employees on Tuesday took 22 stray cows to the special cowshed which can accommodate more than 500 cows. Fodder and veterinary doctors would be available at the cowshed.

In the wake of incidents of cow vigilantism, Nitish had taken a swipe at gau rakshaks, saying that they should try to take care of stray cattle. The district administration also put in place a provision of slapping a fine of Rs 5,000 on anyone who leaves his cow on roads. But, according to district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Agrawal, the main idea behind setting up the cowshed is to “take good care of cows which have no owners and do not get fodder”. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “As the CM had discussed this at his last Lok Samvad programme (a weekly public interaction programme), we started a special cowshed where stray cows from across Patna would be taken care of. We have also arranged for periodic check-ups by veterinary doctors. Besides causing traffic hazards, stray cows are often found eating out of polybags. The idea is to take good care of ownerless cows,” said the DM, who visited the cowshed Tuesday.

The DM added that if the number of stray cows swells in coming days, there are three other cowsheds in Fatuah and Bakhtiyarpur with a capacity to house 1,000 more cows. “Srikrishna cowshed can accommodate about 500 cows. The district administration would bear the cost of fodder and medicine for the stray cows kept at the cowsheds,” said Agrawal. Asked if another set of cowsheds could be set up in the coming months, the DM said there was no immediate plan and a future course of action would depend on success of the pilot project.

