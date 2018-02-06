At Muslim League veteran E Ahamed death anniversary, Opposition leaders tear into BJP govt

At an event to mark the first death anniversary of E Ahamed in Delhi Monday. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey) At an event to mark the first death anniversary of E Ahamed in Delhi Monday. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

At a function to mark the first death anniversary of Muslim League veteran E Ahamed, opposition leaders from various parties came together and almost all of them tore into the BJP government, stating that India’s secular character and Constitution is under grave danger under its watch.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi refrained from making political remarks. He said Ahamed was an “institution” who transcended the word politician and became a guide to younger politicians.

“In politics you generally meet two types of people — those for whom politics is all about themselves, about improving their image, about the perception about them…and then are there are those whom everything is about other people…I think Ahamed was one of those people,” he said.

The others made scathing attacks on the government. While National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said the Constitution is under threat, CPM Politburo member Mohd Salim said the basic pillars of India’s constitutional scheme of things is under attack. “India cannot remain democratic if it does not remain a secular state and vice versa. The basic question of choice, freedom of choice that is being attacked…,” Salim said. .

CPI leader D Raja said, “We are living in a very critical situation… Constitution is under attack… In our collective effort to defend the democratic polity of our country… take inspiration from the life of Ahamed and continue our battle.”

