At MP health centre, women made to lie down on carpet after surgical sterilisation

On being inquired about the gross negligence, the officials of the health centre in Satna said women were asked to lay down on carpet as repair work was going on in the hospital ward.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:November 14, 2017 9:19 pm
Madhya Pradesh health centre, Satna health centre, Satna health centre sterilisation, Satna sterilisation, MP sterilisation, Madhya Pradesh news, India news, Indian express news Women allegedly made to lie down on carpets on ground after surgical sterilisation in Satna’s Nagaur Community Health Centre (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

At a health centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, women patients were allegedly made to lie down on carpets after undergoing surgical sterilisation, ANI reported on Tuesday. The shocking incident took place at Satna’s Nagaur Community Health Centre.

On being inquired about the gross negligence, the officials of the health centre said women were asked to lay down on carpet as repair work was going on in the hospital ward. “When I inquired about it I was told that the room is being repaired and there were many patients. So they were made to lie down on carpets on floors. They should have given them beds. I have given them strict instructions,” said DN Gaurtam, Satna CMHO.

The state government, however, condemned the negligence of the health centre and ordered investigating into the matter. “This is inhumane and can’t be tolerated. I have directed officers to conduct an investigation and take strict actions against people responsible. A doctor must always be sensitive. Staff should have been more alert,” said Rustam Singh, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister.

