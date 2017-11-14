At MP health centre, women made to lie down on carpet after surgical sterilisation

Women allegedly made to lie down on carpets on ground after surgical sterilisation in Satna’s Nagaur Community Health Centre (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) Women allegedly made to lie down on carpets on ground after surgical sterilisation in Satna’s Nagaur Community Health Centre (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

At a health centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, women patients were allegedly made to lie down on carpets after undergoing surgical sterilisation, ANI reported on Tuesday. The shocking incident took place at Satna’s Nagaur Community Health Centre.

On being inquired about the gross negligence, the officials of the health centre said women were asked to lay down on carpet as repair work was going on in the hospital ward. “When I inquired about it I was told that the room is being repaired and there were many patients. So they were made to lie down on carpets on floors. They should have given them beds. I have given them strict instructions,” said DN Gaurtam, Satna CMHO.

When I inquired about it I was told that the room is being repaired & there were many patients. So they were made to lie down on carpets on floors. They should have given them beds. I have given them strict instructions: DN Gaurtam, Satna CMHO pic.twitter.com/8n5tDMj40M — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2017

The state government, however, condemned the negligence of the health centre and ordered investigating into the matter. “This is inhumane and can’t be tolerated. I have directed officers to conduct an investigation and take strict actions against people responsible. A doctor must always be sensitive. Staff should have been more alert,” said Rustam Singh, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister.

This is inhumane & can’t be tolerated. I have directed officers to conduct an investigation & take strict actions against people responsible. A doctor must always be sensitive. Staff should have been more alert: Rustam Singh, #MadhyaPradesh Health Minister pic.twitter.com/cvlZb13SZz — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2017

