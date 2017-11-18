Bandipora encounter LIVE updates: Five militants, one IAF guard killed as operation underway

Top Stories
The encounter broke out between security forces and militants earlier in the day after security forces carried out a search operation to locate militants in Hajin area's Chandergeer village.

The operation is still on, officials said.

At least five militants were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday, ANI reported. An Indian Air Force guard was killed while two Army personnel injured during the encounter, which ensued after security forces carried out a search operation to locate militants in Hajin area’s Chandergeer village.

A police official said that the forces had received specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area, following which the search operation was initiated, according to PTI.

The operation resulted in an encounter when the militants fired on the search party of the security forces, resulting in the death of five militants.

The operation is still on, officials said.

