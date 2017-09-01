At least 90 fishermen rescued off Gujarat coast; 11 still missing

In a rescue mission spanning two days, the Indian Coast Guard has saved a total of 90 fishermen who were caught in bad weather conditions mid-sea off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat. 11 fishermen are still missing at sea, official sources said Thursday. The Dornier aircraft and the helicopters of the Coast Guard undertook search and rescue operations for the second day on Thursday. At least 40 of the 90 fishermen were rescued on Wednesday.

A joint meeting was convened where officials of the Coast Guard, district collector, minister Babubhai Bokhariya and fishermen association were present to review the situation.

Some of the rescued fishermen were operating about 25-30 nautical miles off Porbandar coast. Around 10 of the injured fishermen who were rescued on Wednesday were shifted to local government hospital for treatment. A couple of fishing boats also capsized in turbulent weather conditions near the Porbandar harbour.

ICGS Samudra Pavak has also departed Porbandar for augmentation of the Search and Rescue mission, sources added.

