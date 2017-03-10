At least 348 armed forces personnel committed suicide since 2014

The IAF has a shortage of 29 officers and 9,841 airmen. (Source: AP Photo/File) The IAF has a shortage of 29 officers and 9,841 airmen. (Source: AP Photo/File)

As many as 348 armed forces personnel committed suicide since 2014, with the highest 276 from the army. A total of eight cases of fratricide were also reported during the period, as per details given by Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre while replying to a question in the Lok Sabha. The number of Indian Air Force personnel who committed suicide was 60 and from Navy, it was 12.

The Minister said a number if officers have been trained as counsellors to provide psychological counselling to the defence personnel and their families.

Bhamre said government has taken a number of other measures including ensuring improvement in living and working conditions for the personnel to prevent cases of suicide.

Replying to a separate question, he said the Army has a shortage of 8,370 officers and 35,174 personnel in other ranks as per figures of July last year.

In case of Navy, 1,332 posts of officers are lying vacant while the shortage of sailors stands at 10,982.

The IAF has a shortage of 29 officers and 9,841 airmen.