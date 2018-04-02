At least 30 held, curfew imposed in parts of Rajasthan town

A day after members of two communities clashed in Jaitaran town of Rajasthan’s Pali district, the police arrested at least 30 people allegedly involved in the violence. Curfew remained in force in parts of Jaitaran town on Sunday with heavy deployment of police personnel, according to officials.

“Around 30 people have been arrested for Saturday’s violence and we are also searching for more suspects based on video evidence,” said Hawa Singh Ghumariya, Inspector General of Police, Jodhpur range.

He said three cases have been registered — one by the police and two by members of the Hindu and Muslim communities — and around 45 people detained on Saturday night after the violence.

Several people were reported injured and shops and vehicles were set on fire on Saturday afternoon after some people allegedly raised inflammatory slogans outside a mosque when members of the Hindu community were taking out a procession to mark Hanuman Jayanti. According to the police, the slogans led to alleged stone-pelting by members of the minority community, after which a group of Hindus allegedly torched at least 25 shops.

Additional DGP (law and order) N R K Reddy said: “There were around a dozen injured of whom eight were policemen.” Internet services have been suspended in the district.

