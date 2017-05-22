At least 280 refugees have crossed over to Mizoram from Myanmar: Police official

Siaha district Superintendent of Police had already reached Lungpuk village and made elaborate security arrangements. Siaha district Superintendent of Police had already reached Lungpuk village and made elaborate security arrangements.

At least 280 people, mostly women and children, from Arakan in Myanmar have taken refuge at two villages in southernmost Mizoram’s Siaha district, a senior police official said on Monday.

The official told PTI that over 200 people have taken refuge in Lungpuk village and 77 others in Khalkhy hamlet. The Assam Rifles personnel posted in the border areas and the district administration provided necessary assistance to the refugees while the villagers of the two villages also made arrangements for food and lodging, the official said.

Siaha district Superintendent of Police had already reached Lungpuk village and made elaborate security arrangements, the official said.

The people from Ralie village fled Myanmar due to reported impending confrontation between the Arakan Army (AA) militants and the Myanmarse Army, the official said adding that the Assam Rifles officials had informed the Myanmarese army officials and appealed to the latter to ensure safety of the refugees in Myanmar.

