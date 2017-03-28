At least 19 cases related to ISIS activities registered by NIA: Govt

The central probe agency has filed charge sheets in eleven of these cases, Minister of State for Home Hansraj G Ahir told the Lok Sabha in a written reply. (Representational image) The central probe agency has filed charge sheets in eleven of these cases, Minister of State for Home Hansraj G Ahir told the Lok Sabha in a written reply. (Representational image)

The NIA has registered 19 cases related to ISIS activities in the country, the government today informed Parliament.

The central probe agency has filed charge sheets in eleven of these cases, Minister of State for Home Hansraj G Ahir told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

“The NIA has registered 19 cases related to ISIS/IS and out of these, charge sheets have been filed in 11 cases.

“Two of these cases relate to missing of 22 persons from Kerala and their subsequent travel to ISIS controlled territory in Afghanistan,” he said.

Replying to a related query, the Minister said Shahjeer Mangalassery, son of Abdulla, is an “accused in a case registered by the National Investigation Agency regarding the ISIS/IS inspired activities of some youths from Kerala and Tamil Nadu.”

“During investigation, it has been revealed that he had gone from UAE to IS controlled territory in Afghanistan in June, 2016. A non-bailable warrant against him has been obtained from the special NIA court at Ernakulam,” he said.

Ahir added that the central and state agencies are “monitoring the cyber space which is being used to radicalise and recruit persons by ISIS and the law enforcement agencies take action as per law.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now