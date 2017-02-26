At least 17 dead as truck with 70 persons overturns in Meghalaya

Truck carrying 70 people overturns in West Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya. Truck carrying 70 people overturns in West Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya.

At least 17 people were killed – nine of them women – when a truck carrying more than 70 persons met with an accident in West Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya, about 70 kms from Shillong, on Sunday morning, with official sources saying the condition of several of the 62 injured were critical. Those dead also included a 13-year old girl. “The truck was carrying more than 70 persons to a Church in village Nonglang when it lost control on the road and hit the roadside wall on the national highway, throwing most passengers down a deep gorge. While 12 persons died on the spot, five more persons have died till late afternoon,” West Khasi Hills district SP Sylvester Nongtnger told The Indian Express over the telephone from Nongstoin, the district headquarters. The accident site is about 11 km from Nongstoin.

The accident occurred at around 8:30 AM on Sunday, with SP Nongtnger saying that a case of rash driving has been registered. “The driver, who sustained minor injury has been arrested under Section 304(A),” he said. The people were from three villages Nginiong, Mawbyrkong and Nongbudum, all under Nongstoin police station, and were on their way to attend the Nonglang Synod. The condition of about 20 of the 62 persons who sustained injuries is serious, with SP Nongtnger saying several of the critically have been already shifted to Shillong for better treatment. Bodies of 12 victims have been handed over to their respective relatives after conducting post-mortem examination, the SP said.

Three die in Tezpur: Meanwhile, in another incident, three persons including a six-year old girl were killed when a gas tanker over-turned on NH31 at Bihaguri near Tezpur in northern Assam early Sunday morning. The six-year old girl – identified as Devashree – and her grandfather Madan Barua were on a morning walk when the gas tanker overturned, killing both on the spot. The driver of the tanker, identified as Makbul Hussain Talukdar was also killed.