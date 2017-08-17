At least 15 dead in floods in UP: Officials

At least 15 people have died due to flooding in Balrampur and Bahraich districts, in Uttar Pradesh over the past three days, officials said on Thursday. (Source: Google Maps) At least 15 people have died due to flooding in Balrampur and Bahraich districts, in Uttar Pradesh over the past three days, officials said on Thursday. (Source: Google Maps)

At least 15 people have died due to flooding in Balrampur and Bahraich districts over the past three days, officials said on Thursday. Barabanki, Gonda, Siddharth Nagar, Mahrajganj, Balrampur and Bahraich districts are reeling under floods following heavy rains. Relief committees have been set up to give succour to those affected.

“Seven persons — Malik Ram (50), Badka (60), Girdhari (68), Ram Charan (50), Aman (8), Mehfooz (12), Ram Swarup (32) — have drowned in the floods in the last 48 hours,” Balrampur District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra said. Three of the deceased persons belonged to Tulsipur, two hailed from Balrampur and one from Utraula, he said.

A financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each would be given to their families. Eight persons have died due to floods in Bahraich over the past three days. Bahraich DM Ajay Deep Singh said five persons lost their lives in Mehsi tehsil and one each died in Kaiserganj, Nanpara and Mihipurwa. The Ghaghra and Saryu rivers that pass through the district are flowing above the danger level mark at several places.

Besides police, NDRF and SSB personnel are helping the administration carry out relief and rescue operations, he said.

