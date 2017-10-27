At least 14 people drown during Chhath in Bihar

Patna: Devotees perform rituals during Chhath Puja at the bank of river Ganga in Patna on Friday.PTI Photo (PTI10_27_2017_000054B) Patna: Devotees perform rituals during Chhath Puja at the bank of river Ganga in Patna on Friday.PTI Photo (PTI10_27_2017_000054B)

Fourteen people drowned while offering prayers to the rising Sun on the concluding day of the Chhath festival in Bihar on Friday, officials said. Four deaths were reported from Bhagalpur district, three from Samastipur, two from Araria and one each from Arwal, Sitamarhi, Madhepura, Aurai and Vaishali districts. In Bhagalpur district, three persons drowned in Kahalgaon police station area, Radha Mohan Singh, Circle Officer of Kahalgaon said.

A 25-year-old woman fell into deep water while offering “Arghya” (offerings) at a village pond in the district. A 12-year-old girl fell into the Ganges while taking part in the Chhath ceremony. One death was reported from Jan Mohammadpur village where a 12-year-old boy drowned in the Ganges, Singh said. A 20-year-old man drowned in the Ganges in Ghogha police station area, he said.

In Samastipur district, two siblings – a boy aged 13 and a girl aged 10 – drowned in a village pond, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rosera sub-division, Ajit Kumar said. In another incident, an 18-year-old woman drowned in a village pond in Dalsinghsarai police station area, the police said. In Araria district, an 18-year-old man drowned in a canal in the town while a 25-year-old man met his watery grave in a pond in Simaria village, SDPO Araria K D Singh said.

