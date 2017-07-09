At least 12 injured in Valley protests

Srinagar wore a deserted look on Saturday. Curfew was imposed in parts of Kashmir on the first death anniversary of militant commander Burhan Wani. Shuaib Masoodi Srinagar wore a deserted look on Saturday. Curfew was imposed in parts of Kashmir on the first death anniversary of militant commander Burhan Wani. Shuaib Masoodi

Over a dozen people were injured in clashes between the protesters and forces in the Valley, which saw a security clampdown on the first death anniversary of militant commander Burhan Wani on Saturday. In South Kashmir’s Shopian district, health officials said that five women and one man sustained pellet injuries. An official from a local hospital told The Indian Express that one of the injured was referred to a Srinagar hospital.

Separatists and the United Jihad Council based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) had called for protests and rallies to mark Wani’s death. Police imposed restrictions in several parts of the Valley, while Tral town was sealed to prevent people from going to Wani’s house. At several places in south Kashmir, dozens of vehicles were seized. The police had erected additional barricades across the Valley, especially in south Kashmir.

Unprecedented security arrangements were made at Tral, the home town of Wani. The forces dispersed over 200 people who had assembled at the Wani’s house in Shariefabad locality. Locals said the police detained over a dozen people, and accused the forces of threatening Wani’s father, Muzaffar Ahmad Wani, for planning a rally.

Locals said the police did not allow villagers to move towards Wani’s grave in the vicinity of the house. Later, clashes erupted and villagers threw stones at the forces. Restrictions were imposed in the old city areas of Srinagar and people were not allowed to venture out of their homes.

The authorities snapped mobile and broadband internet services from Friday evening. Rail and transport services were also suspended. Due to security apprehensions, the government also suspended Amarnath yatra for the day. Officials said that if the situation remained peaceful, the yatra would resume from Sunday.

To prevent protests, almost all the top separatist leaders were taken into custody. The Jammu and Kashmir government had already announced summer vacations in all schools and colleges in the Valley.

