At least 11 killed as car collides with truck near Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad

In a fatal road accident, 10 members of a Mumbai-based businessman’s family and their driver were killed after their car collided head-on with a truck near Dhandhuka town on Ahmedabad-Bhavnagar state highway in Ahmedabad district on Sunday.

Dhandhuka police said the accident took place around six kilometres towards Barwala from Dhandhuka town between 5:30 am and 6 am on Sunday. “The family was on their way to their native village of Pachhegam in Vallabhipur taluka of Bhavnagar district from Mumbai when they met with the accident. Their car driver went on the wrong side either while overtaking another vehicle or due to a nap and collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction. All the 11 victims were killed on the spot,” Dhandhuka police inspector VB Jadeja said.

The deceased were identified as Shashikant Shah (55), his wife Rita (51), daughter Dhara (24) and his sister-in-law (brother Kishor’s wife) Bharati (52); relative Kiran Shah (45), his daughter Jinal (21) and son Naimit (18), another relative Hitesh Shah (49) and his wife Vibha (45); and other relative Nandish Shah (18). Car driver Ahmed Malek (50) of Vadodara was also killed in the accident. Police said that barring Bharati, the rest of the family members were residents of Dombivali in Mumbai. Bharati was a resident of Surat and had joined the rest from there.

Police said that Shashikant’s 19-year-old son Jainam sustained serious injuries in the collision and that he was undergoing treatment in Ahmedabad civil hospital. His condition was reported to be stable, police said.

“The family had travelled by train till Vadodara and had hired the Toofan MUV (multi-utility vehicle) car from there to go to their native village Pachhegam,” Dhandhuka police sub-inspector Ravirajsinh Rana said.

Based on a complaint filed by Shashikant’s relative Rajesh Shah of Dhandhuka, the Dhandhuka police have booked car driver for causing deaths by negligence and rash driving. PSI Rana is investigating officer of the case.

“The collision was at high impact as 12 persons were travelling in the car while the truck was loaded with LPG cylinders. But there was no gas leakage after the accident. The driver and cleaner of the truck escaped unhurt,” the PSI added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd