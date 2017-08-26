At least 10 injured as luxury bus hits truck at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

The bus driver sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital, police said (Source: Google Maps) The bus driver sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital, police said (Source: Google Maps)

At least 10 persons were injured when a luxury bus was involved in a mishap with a truck near Eachanary on the city’s outskirts early Saturday, police said. The mishap occurred when the bus, coming to the city from Tenkasi hit the rear of the truck and fell on its side, they added.

With the help of the public, Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued the passengers and bus crew, with 10 sustaining injuries. The bus driver sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital, police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App