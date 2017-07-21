At least 1.9 kg morphine found from Air India aircraft’s catering trolley

The airline said that the matter was under investigation and so far, none of the crew members of the flight have been arrested. The airline said that the matter was under investigation and so far, none of the crew members of the flight have been arrested.

ABOUT 1.9 kg of morphine was found in a catering trolley of an Air India aircraft at the Indira Gandhi International airport here on Wednesday, an Air India spokesperson said. A catering supervisor noticed two packets, wrapped in black tape, hidden beneath the cutlery during shifting of the trolley from flight AI440, which arrived from Chennai early on Wednesday.

Suspecting that the packets contained narcotics, the matter was reported to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials. “After checking the packets, the NCB officials revealed that the packets contained a mixture of morphine of approximately 1.895 gm,” the spokesperson said, adding that the officials took a sample of the contraband for testing, while the rest of the material was deposited at the customs warehouse.

The airline said that the matter was under investigation and so far, none of the crew members of the flight have been arrested.

