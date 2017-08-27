At Lalu Yadav’s ‘BJP bhagao, desh bachao’ rally, 18 parties declare war on BJP

RJD chief Lalu Prasad with his daughter Missa Bharti and sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav during “BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao” rally in Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo) RJD chief Lalu Prasad with his daughter Missa Bharti and sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav during “BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao” rally in Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Leaders of 18 parties vowed to come together against the BJP at a massive rally organised by Lalu Prasad’s RJD in Patna on Sunday — among them West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, and JD(U) rebel Sharad Yadav. Almost half of the city’s historic Gandhi Maidan, which can hold an estimated seven lakh people, was full.

Lalu spoke about the betrayal of the people’s mandate in Bihar by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who has broken ranks with the mahagathbandhan to form the government with the BJP. Sharad Yadav added, without naming Nitish, that he had been betrayed by his “shadow”, but the reply to the Bihar betrayal would come through a grand alliance at the Centre.

Akhilesh said the BJP’s “victim club” had been growing, and even he was being victimised by the Centre. Mamata accused the NDA government of not helping non-BJP states in difficult law-and-order situations. All opposition parties would together drive out the BJP and those supporting it, she said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi were not present, nor were BSP chief Mayawati and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Sonia’s audio message was played, and Rahul’s written message was read out at the rally. Other key national leaders who attended the rally included D Raja, Babulal Marandi, CP Joshi and Hemant Soren.

The massive turnout was despite 20 districts being flood-hit. Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav said his brother Tejashwi, former deputy chief minister, was the main “astra” in the battle against Nitish and the BJP.

Lalu, who dwelt mostly on Nitish’s “betrayal”, said he and his family would not be cowed by “false cases”. “How can Nitish escape responsibility when the treasury was being emptied?” He targeted Nitish for the “manmade” flood, and said most top officials and engineers looking after embankments were of particular caste.

Mamata said she fully trusted Lalu, and had come to express solidarity. “BJP thinks only it should exist. A time will come when all parties except BJP will exist.”

