At JD(U) meet, 27 of 29 leaders said Lalu graft charges affected CM image

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. PTI Photo Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. PTI Photo

As many as 27 out of 29 speakers at a meeting of JD(U) legislators and party functionaries in Patna on Tuesday argued that the image of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his party had taken a beating because of corruption allegations against the family of Lalu Prasad, sources present at the meeting confirmed on Thursday.

The sources said the 27 leaders appeared to suggest that the party should not hesitate to go to any extent to protect Nitish’s image. Only two of the speakers — Bijender Yadav and Uday Narayan Choudhary — cautioned against any move that would amount to playing into the hands of the BJP, said a source who attended the meeting. “This shows an overwhelming willingness on the part of party members to snap ties with the RJD if Tejashwi does not exit from government…. This sentiment must be understood by the RJD,” said a source.

This assumes significance in wake of Nitish’s recent address to party workers, during which he referred to resignations — his own and others’ — as a tool to uphold probity and accountability in public life. Though he did not mention Tejashwi or the RJD, his repeated references to resignations made it clear to party members that he favoured resignation as the first step to uphold the principle of probity in public life.

“There is no deadline. But, there is an expectation that Tejashwi should have to go,” said a JD(U) leader.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App