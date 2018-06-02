At Jalandhar mandi, wholesale prices shoot up five-fold in a day

Mandeep Singh, a vegetable trader at the same market, said the retail consumer is sure to be hit hard. (File) Mandeep Singh, a vegetable trader at the same market, said the retail consumer is sure to be hit hard. (File)

At the largest vegetable market of Jalandhar, Maqsudan mandi, tomato was being sold at Rs 40-70 per crate, which has 20 kgs, as per wholesale price. The same crate on Friday sold for Rs 300 more, almost a five-time high in a day. Similarly, the wholesale price of Shimla Mirch (capsicum) was Rs 50 for 15 kgs on Thursday. On Friday, it was being sold for Rs 225 per 15 kgs, again a five-time hike.

A similar hike was seen in the prices of several vegetables because of the 10-day nationwide agitation by farmers that started Friday. During this period, farmers have announced to go “on leave” and will not supply vegetables and milk in cities. In Punjab, three out of 11 farmers organisations are supporting the stir. “One can well imagine what would be the picture in the coming 10 days,” said Rohit Sharma, a vegetable trader at Maqsudan.

Mandeep Singh, another vegetable trader at the same market, said the retail consumer is sure to be hit hard.

A retailer from vegetable market at Partap Bagh area said, “Because of the transportation charges in carrying vegetables from wholesale to retail markets, our margins are high.”

Subhash, who owns a vegetable shop in Mai Hiran Gate area, echoes his view. Meanwhile, several farmers were seen moving on tractors in the city today and stopping others farmers not supporting the agitation from supplying vegetables and milk to city areas. The protesting farmers also created a ruckus at Maqsudan mandi by throwing away vegetables bough by traders from farmers in bulk. “We request them not to disturb us as we are not opposing their protest at all,” said Prem Singh, a wholesaler at Maqsudan.

