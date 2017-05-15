At ICJ, India versus Pakistan: All that happened 18 years ago

Kulbhushan Jadhav. Express photo video grab. Kulbhushan Jadhav. Express photo video grab.

Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, which has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan, for months now, is finally having its public hearing today at The International Court of Justice, in The Hague, Netherlands. This is positioned to be a landmark case, the outcome of which may severely affect the ties between the two nations.

In April, Pakistan delivered a death sentence to Jadhav (who was arrested on March 3, 2016), holding him responsible for alleged “espionage and sabotage activities”. In response, India sent across 16 requests, asking Pakistan to grant consular access to its former naval officer. However, after having those pleas systematically shot down, it approached the United Nation’s judicial arm, on May 8, 2017.

India argues that Pakistan’s stand on the Jadhav case is a breach of 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relation, an international treaty that outlines the requirements for healthy working relations between independent nations, for maintaining “international peace and security”.

The last time the ICJ held a public hearing between India and Pakistan was 18 years ago, back in 1999. Here’s some context:

On August 10, 1999, a Pakistani aircraft called Atlantique, carrying 16 naval personnel (a majority of whom were young trainees), took off at 9:15am for its routine training mission. During its flight, somewhere between 10:30am and 10:55am, the Indian Air Force instructed its planes to fire air to air missiles at the Atlantique. No one survived.

In the aftermath of the incident, India claimed that Atlantique had violated territorial integrity, stating that the aircraft had flown over Gujarat’s Kutch region.

Pakistan challenged India’s argument, stating that Atlantique was in fact, flying in its own air space, in an operational area which was approximately 70 to 90 miles east of Karachi. In view of this, Pakistan claimed damages, demanding India to shell out $60 million as compensation. India, ignored the demand.

A footnote in The American Journal of International Law’s paper titled, Aerial Incident of 10 August 1999 (Pakistan v. India) briefly mentions the 19991 bilateral agreement between India and Pakistan called the Agreement on Prevention of Air Space Violations, which states that, “Article 1 obligates both countries to ensure that violations of each other’s air space do not take place, and provides that if any violation occurs inadvertently, the incident is to be investigated promptly, with the other side to be informed of the results without delay.”

On September 21, 1999, Pakistan approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ), holding India responsible for the death of 16 navy personnel. In its application issued to the International Court of Justice for the case, Aerial Incident of 10 August 1999 (Pakistan v. India), it wrote, “This act of blatant military aggression was unprovoked and in contravention of all universally accepted existing international norms relating to sovereignty and inviolability of national borders.”

Pakistan went on to claim that in an effort to erase any form of evidence – that is, the plane wreckage — which was (according to the application filed by Pakistan), “about 2 km inside Pakistan territory”, immediately after the incident, helicopters from the IAF “sneaked into” Pakistani territory and removed “parts of the wreckage, before Pakistan’s search party discovered it, in order to produce ‘evidence’ for its initial claim that the Atlantique had been shot down over Indian air space.”

In its application, Pakistan stated that India had violated the Charter of the United Nations, where all members of the United Nations, are obligated to – in order to maintain healthy international relations – acknowledge and respect territorial integrity of self and others, and cannot use force towards breaching “the political independence of any State”.

India, in response to Pakistan’s claims (according to the ICJ website), stated “that the Court adjudge and declare that it has no jurisdiction to consider the Application of the Government of Pakistan.” India contested that the arguments made by Pakistan were baseless, and that there was no reason to approach the court. It argued that the case was not filed under the court’s jurisdiction, referring to an exemption made in 1974, that excluded the differences between India and Commonwealth states from the court’s judicial parameters.

In April, a four-day long public hearing was held. Two months later, on June 21, 2000, ICJ gave its verdict: it dismissed Pakistan’s claim, concluding that the Court could not respond or entertain the application filed by Pakistan, since the case did not come under its jurisdiction. A bench of 16 judges had voted 14-2. You may read ICJ’s Summary of the Judgment of June 21, 2000, here.

ICJ’s judgment on Aerial Incident of 10 August 1999 (Pakistan v. India). Source: International Court of Justice website ICJ’s judgment on Aerial Incident of 10 August 1999 (Pakistan v. India). Source: International Court of Justice website

However, ICJ mentioned that although this dispute did not come under its jurisdiction, it did not mean that the States were not obliged to peacefully and respectfully settle their differences.

