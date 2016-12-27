At Gurgaon digital mela, some competition between states

Manohar Lal Khattar, Ananth Kumar made a case for Haryana and Karnataka, respectively. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) Manohar Lal Khattar, Ananth Kumar made a case for Haryana and Karnataka, respectively. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

At the first DigiDhan Mela, organised in Gurgaon to promote cashless transactions, dignitaries indulged in some inter-state one-upmanship, with Union Minister Ananth Kumar making a case for Bengaluru, which he had expected would host the first such event, and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar defending his state in his speech right afterwards.

Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh, meanwhile, praised Haryana’s development, which, he said, had left even its “big brother” Punjab behind. Speaking at the event, Kumar, said, “I was thinking that the first event would be in Bengaluru, the first event would be in Karnataka, because Bengaluru and Karnataka are the IT capital, the digital capital of India…”

Khattar, who spoke immediately after Kumar, used his speech to defend the decision to host the mela in Gurgaon. “The city is also not behind Bengaluru. Gurgaon has also become a kind of Silicon city,” he said, “Here also, our e-governance, our IT projects have increased, just like they have increased in other cities, whether that is Bengaluru or Mumbai.”

He added, “I would like to tell you, Ananth Kumar ji, that in ease of doing business, two years ago, we were in the 14th position, but now, in the last two years, we have sorted everything out, and, for your information, we have now come to the fifth rank in ease of doing business.”

Singh, meanwhile, lauded Haryana’s “economic state” and its success in exceeding expectations of everyone, claiming that some people “wanted” the state to fail when it first separated from Punjab in 1966.

On demonetisation, Khattar said, “New notes are now not going to come in as much number as old currency notes. The old notes were worth Rs 14 lakh crore. Until now, only about Rs 5 lakh crore worth of notes have come… and some more will come. A lot will not come because if eliminating corruption is the motive, then corruption has a lot to do with the number of the notes.”