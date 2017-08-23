At flag meeting in Poonch, Indian and Pak troops agree to maintain peace along LoC

“Both sides mutually agreed to the importance of exercising restraint on the LoC and keeping the channels of communication open between local commanders”, said a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta. “Both sides mutually agreed to the importance of exercising restraint on the LoC and keeping the channels of communication open between local commanders”, said a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta.

To de-escalate tension prevailing along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts, both Indian and Pakistani troops held a commander level meeting at Chakkan Da Bagh on Wednesday and agreed to maintain peace and tranquility along the borders. At the battalion commander level meeting, “both sides mutually agreed to the importance of exercising restraint on the LoC and keeping the channels of communication open between local commanders”, said a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta. “Both sides also agreed for the necessity to institute mechanisms to ensure durable peace and tranquility along the Line of Control,” he added.

During the 50-minute long meeting held in a cordial atmosphere beginning 11 am, the Indian delegation highlighted the issue of Pakistani army abetting and supporting cross-border terrorism, and deliberate targeting of civilian population during ceasefire violations. The resumption of cross LoC travel and trade through Chakkan Da Bagh was also discussed on the occasion, he added.

The bus service was started on Poonch-Rawalakot road in 2006 and trade in 2008. At present, cross LoC travel between two sides takes place on every Monday and trade on four days from Tuesday to Friday. However, following the killing of a Territorial Army jawan and his wife in unprovoked Pakistani shelling at Khari Karmara, there had been no trade and travel between two sides through Chakkan Da Bagh.

116 passengers from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), who had come to the Indian side through Chakkan Da Bagh and been stranded on the Indian side for the past seven weeks, were sent home via Uri-Muzaffrabad road on Monday last.

“When asked about the resumption of cross LoC trade and travel in view of flag meeting between two sides, Custodian cross LoC trade at Chakkan Da Bagh, Mohammad Tanveer, hoped that it will resume soon. However, a final decision will be taken only after talking to the army officials tomorrow, he added.

Since May this year, nine people including four soldiers have been killed and 12 others injured in unprovoked and indiscriminate mortar shelling and small arms fire at frequent intervals on the Indian side of the LoC by Pakistani troops in Rajouri and Poonch districts. Only last week, a junior commissioned officer and a woman were killed in Pakistani shelling in Krishna Ghati and Mendhar sectors respectively.

The frequent skirmishes along the LoC, which are being attributed to increase desperation on Pakistan side to push in maximum number of terrorists in the state this summer, have already forced over 3,000 people, including women and children, to migrate from their houses near the border to safer places. Of them, over 1,000 people are staying at camps set up by the district administration, while others have gone to the houses of their relatives.

